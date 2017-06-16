Family fun day raises funds for CancerWise

The sun shone for a family fun day held at Littlehampton’s Sportsman Sports and Social Club.

Hosted in aid of Chichester charity CancerWise on Sunday, June 4, the event was officially opened by new town Mayor Cllr Billy Blanchard-Cooper.

Local groups, musicians and performers turned out in force to make sure that the day was a fantastic event and a great attraction for the community.

Those who entertained the crowds included The Wonder Girls, Outlaw Allstar Cheerleaders, The WIP Band, Rockabubz, Zumba with Sally and musicians Terry Carvey, Ian Booker, Joe Butt and 14 year old Alicia Dutton.

The day was supported by Darren Power of Studio One disco who did a great job and ensured the day ran smoothly.

Local photographer Steve Flynn recorded and photographed the event.

There was also a facepainter, fair rides, bouncy castle, stalls, inflatable soccer darts, local groups, BBQ and a licensed bar.

CancerWise has extended its thanks to everybody who donated either their time, raffle prizes or their services to enable the valuable work of this charity to continue.

CancerWise is a local registered charity which aspires to be an enabling, compassionate community for people with cancer and those who care for them.

The charity’s drop-in support centre is based in Chichester but it offers support and information to anyone in Arun, West Sussex and South East Hampshire who is concerned about cancer - not just patients but also family members and carers.

Families enjoy the fun day attractions

CancerWise provides a wide range of services including an internet based cancer information centre, counselling, emotional support, library facilities, regular talks on cancer related subjects, and activity groups.

Find out more about CancerWise by visiting the website at cancerwise.org.uk.

The event raised money for Chichester charity CancerWise

Outlaw Allstar Cheerleaders perform

