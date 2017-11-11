Families and friends urged to get together to help hospice

Thousands of pounds have been raised for St Barnabas House as part of The Big Get Together.

The Worthing hospice is one of 17 across England to team up for the campaign.

Mel Murrell, left, held a cream tea as her Big Get Together

Supporters are being asked to host social events for friends and family as an easy way to raise money for charity.

Seven events have taken place for St Barnabas so far, including a Mexican-themed party, wine and cheese evening and cream tea.

Steve and Debbie Brattle from Worthing decorated their garden with Mexican flags and cacti for their get together, and guests were fined if they did not dress up for the occasion.

There was a cocktail bar with Tequila, a selection of Mexican food and tablecloths with chillies on them.

A quiz with Mexican-themed questions and a chilli eating competition added to the fun.

Steve said: “It was a really great night and we raised £3,561.60 towards a great cause.

“Following last year’s Italian night, which raised £2,650, we now intend for this to be an annual event, with next year having an American theme.

“These events will raise money for St Barnabas House in memory of Debbie’s father, Spencer Rayment, and her sister, Dawn Madell, who both received fantastic care and support from St Barnabas.

“St Barnabas really provides a special service and anything we can do to raise funds is a pleasure.”

Steve and Debbie were supported by a number of local businesses, which donated to the raffle.

Jenny Murrell, St Barnabas House community fundraising officer, said: “The money raised by Steve, Debbie and the Brattle family will make a really big difference.

“The £3,561.60 they raised is more than enough to pay for a whole day of the service provided by our community palliative care team.”

Littlehampton resident Mel Murrell hosted a cream tea and invited around 20 guests, charging £5 entry, to include refreshments and party games.

Mel, a volunteer at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Littlehampton, decided to hold a Big Get Together because she knows several people who have been cared for by the hospice.

Mel, who raised £200, said: “I wanted to support my local hospice for all the good work they do and raise a good sum of money for them.”

Visit www.thebiggettogether.org.uk/hospice/stb to register to hold a Big Get Together.