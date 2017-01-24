Extended family home

This extended three bedroom family house is located in a popular cul-de-sac location in Shoreham.

The property, in Chiltern Close, is situated on level ground approximately 1.4 miles from the town centre with its range of local shopping facilities, bars, restaurants, library, health and community centres along with mainline railway station providing coastal and city services.

The Holmbush Centre, with its variety of superstores, can also be found nearby.

Features and accommodation include a lounge with gas fire, separate dining room, modern fitted kitchen, ground floor shower room/WC, three good sized bedrooms and a modern fitted family bathroom/WC.

Outside, there is a garage and a west-facing rear garden.

Price £299,950.

For more information, or to book a viewing, contact Harrison Brant, 6 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WB. Telephone 01273 464642 or email: info@harrisonbrant.co.uk