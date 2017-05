Volunteers from Wick Village Traders Association and Wick Information Centre joined others from across Littlehampton to replant the Littlehampton Rain Garden.

The garden, in Maltravers Road, has been shortlisted for an award by the Council for the Protection of Rural England and is supported by Littlehampton Flood Action Group.

Julie Roby from the traders association said: “It was lovely to be given the opportunity to support another local organisation.”