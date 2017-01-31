The generous businessman who helped a garden to bloom

A magnolia tree was planted last week to thank the owner of a company and his gardener for helping Marina Gardens in Littlehampton to bloom.

Arun District Council was contacted by George Schlich from Schlich Limited last year with a proposal to sponsor a gardener to keep Marina Gardens in St Catherine’s Road, in shape.

Gardener Tom Bourne was then employed to tidy up the shrub border and has donated several plants and bulbs. Tom also took on the hedge maintenance after impressing the council’s parks team with the standard of his work.

George gifted a pair of magnolia grandifloras to Marina Gardens and three deciduous trees to Caffyns Field, green spaces which are both regularly enjoyed by him and his employees.

Councillor Terence Chapman, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for environmental services, said: “We have been bowled over by George’s generosity and community spirit so decided to make the planting of the last magnolia tree into a ceremony by way of a thank you. We are looking forward to working with George and his gardener, Tom, on a replanting project this year at Marina Gardens to really maximise its potential.”

George said: “It’s been a real pleasure to see the fruits of Tom’s labour and we hope all who visit will enjoy the gardens – we have already received plenty of lovely comments from people living nearby.”

