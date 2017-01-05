Pupils name Shoreham Port’s turbines ‘Spinny’ and ‘Gusty’

Two wind turbines at Shoreham Port have been christened ‘Spinny’ and ‘Gusty’ after a competition challenged primary school pupils to suggest names.

Ruby Redwood, 7, from St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School and Rhiannan Griffiths, 9, from Eastbrook Primary Academy, have been named winners.

Katie Orchin, marketing and communications executive at Shoreham Port, said: “We all felt the names summed up the very essence of wind energy, whilst remaining fun and catchy.”

‘Spinny’, named by Ruby, is situated to the east, and Rhiannan’s ‘Gusty’ to the west. Both pupils and their classmates will be invited to an official naming ceremony in the spring.

Joe MacAllister, year three teacher at St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School, said Ruby was ‘so surprised’ to be chosen, adding: “She is really excited to see her drawing of Spinny on display and is especially looking forward to her prize of a family visit to the SeaLife Centre.”

Kristen Fawcett, deputy head at Eastbrook Primary Academy, said Rhiannan was ‘over the moon’ to be named a winner, and said: “She has been busy this weekend drawing a wonderful picture of Gusty for Shoreham Port’s information board.”

The turbines have ‘significantly’ reduced the port’s energy bills and carbon footprint since they started producing energy several months ago, according to a port spokesperson. However one of the turbines is ‘running below par’ and its motor will be replaced by manufacturers Norvento in the spring, the spokesperson added.

Ivo Arnús, director of business development at Norvento UK, said the wind turbines had received a ‘positive response’ from the community in Shoreham.

He said: “The current political environment is not playing very favourably to the renewable’s sector, but witnessing such levels of engagement from the young community is a privilege.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.