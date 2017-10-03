Award nomination for project that helps to combat flooding

An innovative project to combat flooding in Littlehampton is up for a top countryside award.

The town’s rain garden has reached the finals of the Countryside Awards, organised by the Sussex branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England.

Volunteers transformed two bare grass verges into attractive gardens to help prevent flooding caused by rain falling on the roads without anywhere to drain off.

Angela Tester, from Littlehampton Civic Society and Flood Action Group, said: “We are very honoured and excited about this award, especially for all the volunteers from the town who stepped up to help.

“From the Littlehampton Academy to the local Sea Cadets, Wick Information Centre and traders, and West Downs Emergency Team who work with our Flood Action Group.

“And let’s not forget the fire station team across the road who helped water it, and provided a home and attachment for our hoses during the hot weather before the garden was established.”

The rain garden is opposite the Arun Civic Centre in Maltravers Road. It helps slow the flow of rainwater, helping drainage and reducing the risk of flooding.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday.