Entrepreneurs of the future share ideas with companies

The Angmering School hosted an Entrepreneurs of the Future event, where Year Nine students had the opportunity to share their ideas with local companies.

Employees from The Body Shop, David Lloyd and Southern Water listened to pitches prepared by students who had created ideas to solve real issues for the companies. The students had researched the companies, prepared a personal statement and worked as a team to prepare a pitch. Tina Goodman, subject leader of careers education, said “Representatives from the companies were very impressed with the students’ work and the way they presented their ideas.” For more information about Angmering School, visit the website, available at www.angmeringschool.co.uk.

