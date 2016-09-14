End of Sussex’s Indian Summer in sight

Sussex’s Indian Summer is set to continue until Friday (September 16).

Today, temperatures are set to be back up to the high 20s degC and Thursday could edge into the 30s once again.

However, the wind direction changes to a more northerly direction during Friday.

This will bring with it showers that could be heavy at times and the temperature will drop into the teens.

The longer range forecast is for changeable conditions, with some sunshine breaking through the cloud and occasional rain.

Temperatures should be generally near average, though probably slightly above at times in the south-east.