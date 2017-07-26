Enable the Music charity gig

A charity concert is being planned by young people on the National Citizens Service programme.

Members of Wave 1 Team 4 from West Sussex NCS, small team aged 15 to 17, have been working together to plan the concert to raise money for Enable Me.

Ethan Keirle explained they were on phase three of the programme and had been tasked with creating a project that provides support to the community.

He said: “We all live in Littlehampton and shared a passion for music. This gave us the idea to host a benefit gig for charity, with Enable Me being our choice as it’s a local charity within the heart of our community.

“We’ve been extremely ambitious with our idea and we’ve made a massive headway with the benefit gig, entitled Enable The Music.

“We’ve gone through a lot of stress and hard work over the past few days to make this dream of ours a reality and we wanted to share the results with as many people as possible.”

The gig will be held on Friday in the Wickbourne Centre, Clun Road, Littlehampton, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

It will be hosted by the team leaders and feature Joe Butt, Teal and The A Band.

Ethan added: “We will have local acts playing throughout the night, with people of all ages being able to show off their talent.

“We will have entertainment such as tombolas and will provide food.

“It will cost £5 to enter and all proceeds will go straight to the charity. We’ve all been fortunate enough to be given the Wickbourne Centre at a cheap price and to have been donated foods by local supermarkets.”

The venue can hold 160 people and there are already around 100 people who are interested in going.

Rather than tickets, people will be given a stamp on the hand and entrance will be on a first come, first served basis.