‘Emotional day for all’ at footy memorial event

Memorial stands to remember three talented footballers were unveiled to the public on Sunday.

People were invited to the event at Worthing United Football Club in Lyons Way.

Crowds in the memorial stand on Sunday (July 23). Picture: Liz Pearce

The stands are to honour Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt and Matt Chaplain and bear the footballers’ names.

Jacob and Matt were just 23 when they became victims of the Shoreham Airshow tragedy on August 22, 2015. They both played football at the club.

Matt Chaplain was a county league footballer and respected club manager who died from a cardiac arrest aged just 38, on April 15, 2013.

Four football matches also take place to mark the occasion.

As a club we will always remember them and we will always support the families in any way we can. Steve Taylor, chairman of Worthing United FC

On Sunday (July 23), Worthing United U15 played against Worthing Town U15, followed by Worthing United Ladies and Luton Town Ladies and Worthing United XI and Heartbeat United.

On Tuesday (July 25), Worthing United FC played against Shoreham FC.

Steve Taylor, chairman of Worthing United FC, said: “Sunday was a wonderful day for the club, the games were well attended and the matches entertaining.

“Matthew’s, Jacob’s and Matt’s family were very happy with the lasting memorial to the lads on what was an emotional day for all.

The Matt Chaplain Terrace memorial stand. Picture: Liz Pearce

“As a club we will always remember them and we will always support the families in any way we can.

“We are on target to have raised £1,000 to complete the stand with a new tannoy system.”

Mike Standing, Heartbeat United manager, said: “The stand is a great way of paying tribute to all three lads, and I would struggle to think of a more appropriate way of turning the money into a way of remembering them.

“It is a permanent reminder of those lost to us, but also of breaking the Guinness World Record and all the hard work involved in that.

Jacob Schilt and Matthew Grimstone

“With regards to the record [the longest marathon football match – 108 hours and two minutes] I could not think of a greater bunch of people to have gone through the experience with.

“Playing through thunderstorms and torrential rain at times proved extremely tough, but we all pulled together to get through and now we can see the results.

“Heartbeat United are grateful to everyone who supported our match, and in turn we are deeply proud to have been able to help create this tribute to Matt, Matt, and Jacob.”

See page 24 in this week’s Herald and Gazette for more pictures from the match.

