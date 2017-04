They say age is just a number – and it could not be more true of Elsie Pickles. But when that number happens to be 104, it is a good enough reason to celebrate it.

Elsie marked her milestone birthday on April 13 with a party at Gratwick House Rest Home in Norfolk Road, Littlehampton.

When asked what the secret to her longevity was, Elsie’s response was refreshingly honest: luck.