Elderly man discovered dead in Littlehampton pond

Police have confirmed the clothed body of an elderly man was found in a Littlehampton pond this morning (Monday, August 14).
A police spokesman confirmed the man was found in Oyster Pond, South Terrace, at 6.25am.
“The body has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be that of a local man,” the spokesman said.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and the Coroners Officer will be continuing enquiries.”
