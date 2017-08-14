Elderly man discovered dead in Littlehampton pond

Police have confirmed the clothed body of an elderly man was found in a Littlehampton pond this morning (Monday, August 14).

A police spokesman confirmed the man was found in Oyster Pond, South Terrace, at 6.25am.

“The body has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be that of a local man,” the spokesman said.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the Coroners Officer will be continuing enquiries.”