VIDEO: May Day at St Wilfrid’s

The sun shone for today’s May Day celebrations at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School in Angmering.

Parents, carers and siblings were among the large crowd watching the dancing in the playground this afternoon.

Year-six pupils at St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School dance to She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain

The celebrations started with the crowning of the May Kings and Queens, Nathan Leal, Luca Clarkson, Annick Lydon and Fleur Tuppin.

There arrived by limousine and walked down a red carpet lined with fellow year-six pupils before being crowned by last year’s May King and Queen.

A mix of modern and traditional May Day dances followed, with each pupil wearing a flower for the occasion.

Head teacher Sharon Reynolds said: “We say every year this gets better and better and we had a marvellous crowd which came to support the children.

“It is a marvellous opportunity to come together as a school community and we have wonderful fun.

“Each class takes it in turn to do a dance, then the year-six children do maypole dancing.”

In previous years, the children have chosen the May King and Queen but this year, the staff made the decision, selection the children they felt best represented the ethos of the school.