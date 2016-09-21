Trust asks for opinions about proposed new school

An academy trust is preparing to submit applications to open three new schools, one in Angmering.

The Schoolsworks Academy Trust, which recently received permission to open a free school in Littlehampton, has organised an information event to enable parents and local people to find out more about its plans to open a new primary school in the Bramley Green area.

If approved, the school would open in September 2019.

The Schoolsworks team will be on hand to answer questions at Rustington Primary, in North Lane, on Tuesday (September 27) at 3pm.

Anyone unable to attend, can view the plans and leave feedback online at www.schoolsworks.org/about-us/new-schools.

The new school, known as Schoolsworks Community Primary Angmering, would aim to meet the continued growing demand for pre-school and primary school places in the east of Arun District.

It would initially open with one class of 30 children per year, growing to two classes per year as the need arose.

A 60 place pre-school nursery is also included in the plans.

Chris Seaton, CEO of Schoolsworks, said: “We are committed to ensuring that as many local parents as possible are aware of, and can feedback on, our plans for a new primary school in Angmering.

“The whole area east of the River Arun and south of the A27 is experiencing a shortfall of primary school places which is likely to worsen in the future, so getting the right plans in place for a new school now are vital.

“We are looking forward to meeting parents and hearing their comments.”

The trust has until Wednesday (Septemeber 28) to submit its applications to the Department for Education through New Schools Network.

The other two proposed schools would be in Billingshurst and Flansham, east of Bognor Regis.

