Students make video of famous comedienne

Northbrook MET creative media practice (moving image) degree students had the opportunity to film Jo Brand for her new role in Worthing Theatres’ pantomime Snow White.

Jo, who plays the mirror in the production, visited the West Durrington campus, where the students produced, filmed and edited a video of her, which will be incorporated into the pantomime.

Kate Mapes, moving image degree course leader, said: “It’s great that students get the opportunity to work on professional jobs. This gives them a real insight into how to work with a celebrity client in the

outside world.”

Nick George, artistic director for leading pantomime production company Paul Holman Associates, said: “The students at Northbrook MET were a pleasure to work with. It was great to go into such a professional and well-equipped facility, with the students on top of every aspect of the project. PHA would be very happy to work alongside the students on future productions.”

Creative media practice degree student Chloe Sturgess-Waters said: “It was such a good experience to work with a professional like Jo and with PHA. Jo was so friendly and down-to- earth and put everyone at ease.”

A series of collaborations with Worthing Theatres has been developed over the past few years by Level 3 theatre arts course leader Sadie Anderson. Projects have included the creation of a large scale Cinderella slipper and a Tinkerbell figurine.

Snow White opens December 1, and runs until Monday, January 1.