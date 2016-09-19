Students back teacher’s fundraising effort

Teacher Sarah Davies has been overwhelmed by the support she has received for a fundraising effort she plans for Sunday.

Despite suffering from the effects of chemotherapy, the 51-year-old is determined to complete the 5k OutRunCancer charity trail through the Angmering Park Estate for Cancer United.

Family members have rallied to join her – and promise to carry her over the finish line if necessary.

Sarah, who lives in Lyminster, was diagnosed with breast cancer in April.

“It is not serious of itself but because of the nature of it, I could not have surgery,” she explained.

“I had to have chemotherapy, which has been devastating. I have been really poorly.

“I will have to walk the course and I might not get around but my family have said they will carry me if they have to.

“The last five months have been challenging, overwhelming and frightening. Some days it’s a struggle to keep upright, let alone put one foot in front of the other, but I wanted to support Cancer United – a fantastic local charity that literally saves lives through the medium of sport.”

Sarah set up a sponsorship page on Saturday in the hope of raising £500. Students immediately responded with heartfelt messages of support and that target was quickly smashed.

“Within a very short time I started to receive messages of support and I was really amazed that I reached the target amount within 12 hours,” said Sarah.

“Many of the messages are from ex-students of the two schools in which I have taught – Littlehampton Academy and Patcham High School in Brighton, where I am currently head of English.”

Husband Roger and son Josh will be by her side for the event, which starts at The Fox, Patching.

Sarah said: “I asked my brother Tom if he would help Rog to get me round if I got wobbly. Within minutes of mentioning it, the whole gang said they wanted to walk with me – my mum, dad, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, Josh’s girlfriend and a friend from work.”

People can sign up on the day, for either 5k or 10k. Registration opens at 8am, the warm-up is at 10.30am and the run starts at 11am.

Visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/sarahdavies2 to make a donation.

