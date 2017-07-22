Splashathon success

Small swimmers made a big splash as part of a fundraising campaign for baby charity Tommy’s.

Water Babies classes at The Angmering School and the Firefighters Charity in Littlehampton were among those taking part in the Tommy’s Splashathon.

Across the region, hundreds of children aged from 12 weeks to 4 years old swam a width in superhero fancy dress at their Water Babies classes last week, to raise money to help save other children’s lives.

Donations will go to Tommy’s to fund further research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

Caroline Braund, franchise owner, said: “Tommy’s is such an inspiring charity whose work is crucial to the research of miscarriage and problems during pregnancy.

“With one in four women experiencing a miscarriage or the death of a baby during birth, it’s sadly something that has affected many of our parents who swim with us.”

The Tommy’s Splashathon coincides with the release of research by the charity, which found more than half of mothers of young children feel loneliness on and daily basis and one in ten feel they lack support during the first years of a child’s life.

The nationwide campaign was officially launched by former Saturday’s singer Una Healy, a mum of two.

This year, Tommy’s hopes to raise £1million with the help of Water Babies and the hugely successful Splashathon.

Classes within the franchise for this area include Goodwood Hotel on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; Fontwell Physio on Wednesday and Saturday; Oak Grove College in Worthing on Monday and Saturday; The Angmering School on Sunday; Firefighters Charity in Littlehampton on Sunday; Palatine School in Worthing on Sunday; and Cisswood House Hotel in Lower Beeding on Thursday.