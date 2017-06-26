Speakers’ Corner inspires students

Students focused on speaking with passion, perfecting presentations and reciting raps for the final SALAD (Speaking and Listening Activity Day) of the year at The Angmering School.

In English lessons, students used a Speakers’ Corner model to talk about a topic they felt strongly about and some were brave enough to stand on a raised platform.

Year-eight forum reps spoke eloquently about topical issues, and in Futures, students discussed messages for the world, how best to present their café and things to highlight for staying healthy.

Geography students concentrated on economic hubs in the UK and whether Brighton could be classed as one. Year 12 students wrote raps to help memorise key concepts for psychology A-level.

Assistant head teacher Anne-Marie Anderson said it had been a memorable day.

She added: “We were also delighted to welcome a visitor from King’s College London, Ms Eminson, who is conducting research into oracy in schools.”