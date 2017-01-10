School applies to become an academy

East Preston Junior School has announced it has applied for academy conversion in preparation for joining Schoolsworks Academy Trust in April 2017.

The decision takes the number of schools in the Schoolsworks Trust to six. A seventh school is in the planning stages, following the Trust’s successful bid to open a new Free School in Littlehampton.

Kathy Lockyear, head teacher at the school in Lashmar Road, said: “We are excited at the prospect of joining the Schoolsworks team in order to develop East Preston in the coming years. Ensuring that our children are happy, enjoy learning and receive excellent care and education whilst our staff continue to be supported, enthusiastic and valued will remain the ethos of EPJS. We’re looking forward to drawing upon the substantial knowledge and experience of Schoolsworks to further enhance our school.”

Chris Seaton, chief executive of Schoolsworks, said: “We are delighted to welcome Kathy and the East Preston team to the Trust, and look forward to working together over the coming months and years.”

Schoolsworks is a multi-academy trust operating along the south coast. In 2016, Schoolsworks was awarded permission to open a new free school in Littlehampton, following an application to the Department of Education through New Schools Network.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.