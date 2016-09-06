Rustington schoolboy lands top ballet role

A Rustington Primary School pupil has performed with one of the country’s top ballet companies.

Reuben Natale, ten, danced in the 2016 season for National Youth Ballet, including a gala performance at Sadler’s Wells in London on Sunday.

Reuben began learning to dance aged five, attending the Dance Industry Studios in Littlehampton. He is a junior associate at The Royal Ballet School London and studies musical theatre and drama at The Theatre Workshop Brighton.

Reuben said: “I feel very proud and honoured to have been chosen to dance for The National Youth Ballet this year.”

The schoolboy was in three dances, ‘Tea for Me’ choreographed by Jo Meredith, ‘Water Babies’ choreographed by David Rhys playing the part of a choir boy and also a water baby, and ‘The Tribute’.

Reuben’s dad Oliviero added: “The gala performance was hosted by Joanna Lumley and was a memorable evening for dancers and audience alike.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.