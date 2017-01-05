Rousing carols and enthusiastic bellringing enjoyed at Ham Manor

Ham Manor Golf Club’s annual carol concert proved a great success.

Around 100 people attended the concert in the clubhouse and more than £400 was raised for two local charities, Ferring County Centre and the Lavina Norfolk Centre at The Angmering School.

Bellringers from St Margarets Church in Angmering

Mulled wine was handed out on arrival, followed by some rousing carols sung by the Ham Manor Singers, with the guests joining in.

Soloist Julie Le Manquais, who was accompanied on the piano by her mother, sang various Christmas hymns and songs.

The bellringers from St Margaret’s Church, led by Jill Howell, assistant lady captain at Ham Manor, also entertained the audience with their enthusiastic ringing of Christmas carols.

Canon Mark Standen, from St Margaret’s Church in Angmering, gave a lovely reading then Lynda Vowles, general manager at Ferring County Centre, and Simon Liley, head teacher at The Angmering School, each gave a talk to explain more about the two charities.

The evening ended with coffee and mince pies.

