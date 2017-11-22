Pupils learn they are ‘all equal’ at anti-bullying assembly

A week’s worth of lessons and activities focusing on physical and mental bullying culminated in an assembly at a school on Friday.

Led by behaviour leader and year-four teacher Victoria Foster-Lewis, all pupils at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School, in Arundel Road, Angmering, were taught how best to tackle the issue of bullying, through creating things like mood boards, and then helped to update the school’s behaviour and bullying policies using the skills they had learned.

This week, the pupils are looking at cyber bullying and how to keep themselves safe online.

Mrs Foster-Lewis said: “We had a hands of friendship around the school interlinked with a blue ribbon, to show we’re beating the blues of bullying. I think the important message we taught the children is that we’re all special and unique, but we’re all equal, and everybody is part of the St Wilfrid’s family.”