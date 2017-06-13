Pre-School marks 25th anniversary

​PlayCentre Pre-School celebrated its 25th anniversary at its annual fun day on Saturday.

A celebration cake was cut to mark not only the anniversary but the recent Ofsted inspection, which resulted in another rating of Good.

Manager Wendy Groussin said: “We are delighted with the report, which was very complimentary of our setting and recognised the way our team works together to support the children.

“We are also very thankful to the parents who are wonderfully supportive of the pre-school.”

The pre-school, in The Street, is part of Arun Community Church and takes children aged two to five. There are separate morning and afternoon sessions in term time and each has a maximum of 22 children.

As this year was particularly special, past and present children were invited to attend for the cake cutting ceremony.