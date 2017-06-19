PICTURES: Northbrook MET student showcase

Art, design and media students at Northbrook MET showcased their end-of-year work in an exciting exhibition at the college’s West Durrington campus.

Hundreds of visitors went along to view the best of this year’s student work before it was transported to London for the national graduate shows.

Costume design degree student Francesca Levin

There were exhibitions from a range of Northbrook’s creative arts subjects, including fine art, graphic and communication design, games design, illustration, textile design, fashion design, fashion media and promotion, moving image, photography, creative media, theatre design, make-up and hair for theatre, costume design and propmaking.

Sharon Huls, a propmaking degree student, made a costume of Cordana Felsong from World of Warcraft: Legion. She will shortly be flying to her home country of The Netherlands to take part in the international preliminaries of the Cosplay World Masters for solo players in the practice of dressing up as a character from a film, book, or video game.

Propmaking degree student Sharon Huls made a costume of Cordana Felsong

Darcie Longhurst, who studied pre-degree foundation art, design and media

Joseph Lord, who studied level three games development