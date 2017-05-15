PICTURES: Muddy Muddle Walk

Children from Little Explorers Pre-school in Rustington had a splashing time taking part in Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk.

The nationwide fundraising event was created by Save the Children, which asked nurseries and families with young children to take part any time between May 8 and 14 to raise money for the charity and help save children’s lives.

Members of Little Explorers Pre-school with their certificates

It suggested nursery staff and parents found muddy puddles in their local parks but the recent dry spell made that a little difficult.

Mrs Pippa Myerscough, manager, explained: “We had a walk outside on Woodlands Recreation Ground and went around a couple of times.

“It was a really lovely day for the actual walk on Wednesday but because we have had such a dry spell, there weren’t really any muddy puddles about.

“We did manage to find a nice patch of mud for the children to jump in at the end, though.”

Mrs Myerscough said the money they raised would be helping children affected by the Nepal earthquake, which hit in April 2015.

“Our children don’t really have a concept of what that means so we talked to them about people who don’t have the things we have, like a warm house, which is easier for them to understand,” she added.

Little Explorers opens five mornings a week and is registered for 52 children from the ages of two to five years old. It operates out of two buildings, Rustington Youth Centre and the John De Bohun Room at the Woodlands Centre.