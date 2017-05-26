PICTURES: May Day at St Margaret’s

May Day celebrations were the crowning glory to end the first half of the school summer term, as is traditional in Angmering.

St Margaret’s CE Primary School held its May Day parties on Wednesday and St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School will celebrate today.

May Queen Elsie Spight, ten. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks170932-1

At St Margaret’s, the celebrations started with the crowning of May Queen Elsie Spight, May King Anthony Kirk, May Princess Zara Sargent and May Prince Harry Merritt-Blann.

Seven year group dances followed, culminating in five maypole dances by year-six children.

Head teacher David Boreham said: “It was a wonderful occasion. The maypole dancers were trained by Janet Ayre, who was a teacher in the school for 36 years and retired eight years ago but has faithfully come back every single year to train the children.

“She did say this year what a delight they were to work with, how very attentive they were to the instruction and that they performed superbly.”

This was Mr Boreham’s last May Day at the school as he is retiring in July after 23 years. He said in all those years, they had always had fair weather for the celebrations.

Following the dances, which were watched by a large crowd, the children returned to their classes for May Day parties, while the parents and visitors were served drinks and ice pops in the lower playground by the Friends of St Margaret’s.