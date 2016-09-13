Parents reminded to apply now for their children’s 2017 secondary school places

If your child is due to move up to secondary school next year, now is the time to think about which school you would like them to attend.

Parents need to apply for a secondary place by the deadline of Monday October 31.

They are encouraged to apply online at www.westsussex.gov.uk/admissions and should list their three preferred schools.

Councillor Christine Field, acting Cabinet member for education and skills, said: “The online process is quick and simple and you will receive an automatic email acknowledgement so you’ll know your application has been received.

“If you do not have access to the internet, you can still apply online using a computer in your local library for free.”

Some top tips to remember when applying are:

• You can apply for up to three different schools. You must rank the schools in order of preference. The first school should be the one you would most like your child to go to.

• You are advised to use all three preferences and enter your catchment school as one of your preferences (you can find out which catchment area you are in at www.westsussex.gov.uk/admissions). If you want your child to be considered for a place at their catchment school you must include this as one of your three preferences.

• If you apply after the deadline (Monday October 31) you are far less likely to get a place at one of your preferred schools.

If you are unable to apply online, you can request a form by phoning 033 301 42903.

The form should then be posted by recorded delivery so that it arrives before the application deadline.

Mrs Field added: “We will try to meet parental preferences wherever possible. To help us to do this it is very important that applications are submitted on time and filled in correctly.

“Please remember it is the responsibility of parents or carers to apply for a school place. You do not need to have a letter from the county council.”

Parents of younger children will be able to apply for places at primary, infant and junior schools from Monday October 3.

For further information, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/admissions .

