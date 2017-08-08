Nursery’s focus on nutrition earns it a national award

Angmering Day Nursery has received a national Outstanding Food Award for its commitment to quality children’s food and nutrition.

The nursery, in Station Road, was certified by the Children’s Food Trust last month.

Juliet Best, from the nursery, said: “We have always been focussed on providing the very best for the children in our care and this includes, not only what we offer the children to eat, but also how we teach children about food, where it comes from and how to cook.

“We had two inspectors visit us for the day who scrutinised every aspect of our food delivery and service as well as our policies and procedures surrounding food and drink.

“Part of the experience for children attending the nursery is the ‘farm school’ approach where they grow fruit and vegetables in our developing allotment, so they gain a real ‘hands-on’ understanding of how our food is grown, and how delicious fresh produce is.”