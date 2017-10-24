New academy launched with big bang

Science, technology, engineering and maths came alive at a Big Bang Fair at Worthing College.

Thursday’s event gave hundreds of young people the opportunity to experience the four subjects, known as STEM, in action and learn more about careers.

The fair was held in conjunction with the launch of a new STEM Academy at the college, in Sanditon Way, Worthing.

Julia Hoare, education manager at Worthing College, said: “The STEM Academy is designed to provide both our own students and other young people in the local area with the best resources and opportunities in the STEM arena, to encourage them to study and follow career paths in these disciplines.

“It was great to see our own students and staff involved in demonstrating their knowledge and enthusiasm for STEM subjects to secondary school children from St Andrew’s, Chatsmore, Worthing High and Durrington.”

An array of hands-on and interactive activities were led by volunteer STEM ambassadors from companies and universities, including GSK, Ricardo, Thales, Travel Places, HMRC Digital, GB Electronics, Northbrook MET, Institute of Engineering and Technology, Chichester University, University of Sussex, Royal Society of Chemistry, Institute of Physics and STEM Sussex.

Among the many attractions was a planetarium, chemistry show, wind tunnel and helicopter simulator.

The new academy was officially open by Chris Coopey, president of Worthing and Adur Chamber of Commerce.

He gave a keynote speech, explaining why both national and local employers place such importance on the promotion of STEM subjects.

He also thanked all the companies and organisations involved in the fair for taking the time to inspire and engage the next generation.

Paul Riley, principal of Worthing College, said: “I’d like to thank every single person involved in making this event such an inspiring and fascinating way to put the spotlight on STEM subjects, courses and career options.

“The governors and I believe the STEM Academy is going to create a real impact in broadening horizons and raising the aspirations of students in the local area.”