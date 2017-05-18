Littlehampton School reunion for Class of ’83

Classmates who left school 35 years ago met up again at a reunion in Rustington.

The Class of ’83 gathered at the Windmill Pub in Rustington and were entertained by popular local band Synthony 101.

There was much talk about the old days at Littlehampton Comprehensive School, which closed on August 31, 2009, to be replaced by The Littlehampton Academy.

Organiser Alan Hitchman said: “It was a great night.

“More than 100 ex-pupils turned up and enjoyed a great time getting to know old friends again.

“The Windmill was heaving by the time Synphony 101 started playing, with everyone dancing the night away despite all being 50 this year.

“The night was such a success, it was decided to do it again in five years to celebrate leaving school 40 years ago.”