J Rock finalists shine

Pupils from Worthing and Rustington shone on stage at Portsmouth Guildhall in the Be Your Best 2017 Southern J Rock final.

Rustington Community Primary School and Orchards Junior School, Worthing, were among ten schools from across four counties competing yesterday.

Rustington Community Primary School won four awards for excellence

They missed out on top places but each won four awards for excellence in choreography, performance skill, entertainment and lighting.

Orchards Junior School also won the coveted Spirit of Rock Challenge award.

Glyn Wright, Be Your Best director, said: “An absolutely incredible evening, showcasing the best of young people’s talents and skills. The parents and teachers must be so proud, the children have been amazing. Every school has shone tonight.”

The event attracted an audience of more than 1,400 people.

Chatsmore Catholic High School, Worthing, is competing today in the Rock Challenge Southern Open Final A and The Angmering School will compete tomorrow in the Rock Challenge Southern Open Final B.

Then the Rock Challenge Southern Premier Final takes place on Saturday and Durrington High School will be among those competing.

Durrington retained its premier status at the final in 2016 and showcased their performance in Crawley earlier this year, winning nine premier awards of excellence.