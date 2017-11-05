Help needed in bid for play trail funding

Pupils at East Preston Infant School are desperate for new outdoor fitness equipment as their dilapidated play trail is often out of action.

Villagers are being asked for their support in a bid to win up to £5,000 as part of the Aviva Community Fund 2017.

The Friends of East Preston Infant School group has put in an application for health and wellbeing funding between £1,001 and £5,000. Now, it is down to public votes to decide if it is successful.

Head teacher Claire New said: “Our school would use this much-needed cash injection to replace our old and dilapidated play trail.

“The play trail is over 15 years old and at least one part is always in need of fixing.”

They aim is to purchase low-maintenance and purpose-built outdoor fitness equipment for the children.

Only projects with the most votes will become finalists, so the school says additional support is vital to increase its chances of winning funding.

Isla Howdle, a year-two pupil and School Council member, said: “Please vote for us so that we can get some new things to play on in our playground.”

Visit https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-5728 to register and submit ten votes before November 21, 2017.