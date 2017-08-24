Hard work pays off for The Littlehampton Academy

Students from The Littlehampton Academy (TLA) are celebrating great GCSE results this morning.

In the first year of the new-look exams, staff were pleased with TLA’s strong showing on results day.

The Littlehampton Academy students Angelina Ainslie and Kiera Yardley with their results

Principal Morgan Thomas said: “We are extremely pleased with how our students have performed – especially given that these are the new, tougher GCSEs and this is the first time that they have been sat.

“Students, parents and staff have come together well to face the challenges of a new exam system and we are very proud of the achievements of our young people.”

Kiera Yardley, 16, received an impressive set of grades, including an A*, an 8 and two 7s.

She said: “I’m really, really happy. I was so relieved that I passed Maths.

Jonas da Costa, 16, plans to go on to study BTEC sport level 3

“I am going to come back here to do my A levels.”

Kiera plans to study geography at university before qualifying as a geography teacher.

Staff hailed strong results, including that 70 per cent of students achieved a standard pass (4) or higher in English, and 60 per cent achieved the same in maths.

Angelina Ainslie, 16, was one of just a handful of students in the UK who scored a 9 – the top grade – in both maths and English.

She said: “I was really, really nervous, it was terrifying.

“I’m very pleased now.”

Angelina plans to study maths, further maths and economics at A level.

Jonas da Costa was pleased with his grades, and said he was not too fazed by the changes this year.

Jonas, 16, said: “The teachers have stressed that the grades have changed.

“As students we know how to deal with that.”

Jonas plans take a BTEC sport level 3 and then go on to university.

Director of learning for Key Stage 4, Katie Ridgway, said: “We have worked hard to ensure that our year 11 students were well equipped to succeed in these new and more rigorous exams.

“The results that we celebrate today are testament to how well our students have done and we look forward to welcoming them into our successful sixth form in a few weeks’ time.”

New exams introduced this year saw the traditional letter grades for English and Maths changed to numbered grades, going from 1 to 9.

A 4 equates roughly to a C and is considered a ‘standard pass’.

Grades 8 and 9 are similar to an A*, but only the top two per cent of students in the country receive a 9.

Next year all grades will be changed to the new numbered format.