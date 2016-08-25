GCSE results: The Regis students ‘over the moon’

Nerves turned to joy for many pupils at The Regis school in Bognor who unwrapped some fabulous GCSE results this morning.

Among the high fliers was George Hume, who achieved five A*s, one distinctions, three As, two Bs and a merit.

Jumping for joy are Connor Shergold, Yazmine Lane and Will Hodges

George, 16, said: “I feel pretty good with my results.

“I will be studying maths, further maths, physics and maybe law next at A-Level.

“I worked my hardest and the wait for the results has been difficult but they show that hard work pays off.”

Yazmine Lane got two A*s, six As, two Bs, and one merit. Yazmine said: “I’m over the moon with my results.

Connie Edgington

“These will enable me to stay on in the sixth form to study English literature, history and sociology.

“I’d like to thank all my teachers for their hard work as without them I would not have achieved these great results.”

Other great performances came from:

William Hodges got four A*s, five As, one distinction, one B.

Emma Walters got two A*s, seven As, one distinction, one B.

Hayden Crisp got two A*s, one distinction, three As, three Bs, one merit, one C.

Kelsey Poole got one A*s, six As, two Bs, one merit.

Connor Shergold got one A*, one distinction, five As, two Bs, two Cs, one pass.

Today’s results come after significant improvements at A Level last week.

Of particular note in GCSEs is the progress made by students during their time at the school which has continued to improve, with a particular emphasis on improvement by students who receive the pupil premium.

The proportion of students receiving the coveted A*/A grades increased for the third year running, with overall 43 per cent of students receiving 5+ A*-C grades including English and maths.

Students making the highest levels of progress from their starting points include:

Oliwia Sobieraj; Sude Yaz; Natalie Cowen; Joseph Ford; Lucy Finch; Jessy Brooks.

Mike Garlick, principal of The Regis School, said: “I am very pleased for the students who are celebrating their results today.

“In particular, it is so encouraging that we are narrowing the gap in achievement for those on pupil premium.

“There are some excellent individual successes to be celebrated today and we look forward to welcoming many of these students into our Sixth Form where we enjoyed some very strong results last week.”

He added: “I’d like to thank our staff as well for all their hard work and support they offer our students.

“The difference an individual member of staff can make to a student’s confidence and determination to succeed can be significant and, talking to the students today, it is always lovely to hear them appreciate important how staff have been in helping them achieve their goals.”

