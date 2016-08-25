GCSE results: Record results at St Philip Howard

There were A-grade smiles at St Philip Howard Catholic High School today as pupils opened their GCSE results.

A record 86 per cent of students achieved five A*-C grades at the Barnham school - 80 per cent including English and maths.

A group of boys who all did well

On average students made over four grades better progress in their best eight subjects than they would have done compared to students nationally.

Students to gain straight A* and A grades included: Eloise Carter, Holly Tarleton, Oliver Button, Charlotte Elliot, Chloe Roberts, Holly Leal Lukasz Sacharczuk, Solene Declas, Jodie Brierley, David Houghey, Cerys Owen, Bruno Owers and Nicholas Kabanas.

Between them, twins Emily and Katherine Broadhurst collected 22 A and A*s.

Delighted pupil Molly Sivyer said: “I got alls As and Bs so I’m really happy. It’s been a long wait but I’m glad to have finally found out my results and done well.

Molly Sivyer got alls A and B grades

“I’m going to stay on here because Philip Howard has a really good Sixth Form.”

A delighted Oliver Button got eight A*s and two As, while Sam Hills got seven As, one A* and two Bs.

One third of all grades were awarded A* or A and over 10 per cent of the year group achieved straight A*s and As.

One quarter of the year group left with 5 or more A* and A grades.

English, Spanish, German, music, PE, biology, chemistry, physics, computing and textiles all got well over 90 per cent A*-C and some 100 per cent.

Head teacher David Carter said: “The progress students make from their starting points have consistently placed SPH in the top 5 per cent in the country. “This year is no exception and we are delighted that our headline figures are the best the school has ever experienced.

“Behind the figures however are individuals for whom these results will make a life-changing difference.

“It has been a privilege to work with such delightful students and we look forward to welcoming the vast majority and those from other schools into the Sixth Form.”

Anyone wishing to attend our Sixth Form are welcome contact the school on www.sphcs.co.uk with enrolment on Tuesday, September 6.

