GCSE Results: Durrington High School

Governors and staff at Durrington High School have spoken of their pride after students picked up their GCSE results.

The school is celebrating what it says are its ‘best-ever’ results, with 72 per cent of students gaining English and mathematics GCSEs.

GCSE results day at Durrington High School

Head teacher Sue Marooney, compared her students ‘with our Olympians who have inspired everyone this summer’.

“The amazing success our students are celebrating today is the culmination of years of hard work, preparation, aspiring to excellence and never giving up. Success like this does not happen without home and school working together and great teaching and support; it is always a team effort.

“There are times when students feel they cannot do something, it is too hard or they have done enough but a real strength of the Durrington staff is that we never give up, we believe in what our students can aspire to and will always seek to find a way forward.”

Chair of governors Dawn Kearney congratulated the students and staff on their excellent results.

GCSE results day at Durrington High School

She said: “The governors and I are delighted that our students have been so successful and we would like to thank the staff for their hard work and relentless pursuit of excellence for all.”

The top results at the school came from Annah Bowles – eight A*s and three As – Josh Munt, eight A*s and three As, and Richard Brookwell and Becky Froggatt who got seven A*s and four As.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

GCSE results day at Durrington High School

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

GCSE results day at Durrington High School

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Olivia Bass gives her marks the thumbs-up on GCSE results day at Durrington High School

GCSE results day at Durrington High School