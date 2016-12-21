Former Lancing College pupil elected President

A former Lancing College student, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been elected President of Ghana.

Nana, who was known as Billy, studied GCSEs and A Levels at Lancing College from 1957 to 1961, a college spokesperson said.

From Lancing, he went on to New College, Oxford, to study Philosphy, Politics and Economics, leaving in 1962 to return to Ghana to teach at the Accra Academy, the spokesperson added.

Fellow pupils remember him as ‘an outstanding sportsman’, a ‘talented all-rounder’ and a ‘gifted debater who stimulated many political discussions’ in the classroom and the common room, the spokesperson said.

He was elected in early December.

