Festive makeover wins eco first prize

Primary school pupils from Rustington have won a competition after giving Angmering Railway Station a festive makeover.

Childen from the the village’s three schools, Georgian Gardens, Summerlea and Rustington community primary schools, joined forces for the project.

The designs and artwork won first place in a competition organised by The EYE Project

Georgian Gardens, a station partner, then entered the designs in a Christmas competition organised by The EYE Project for schools across West Sussex and they were awarded first place.

The children shared their creativity with the community and passengers by making a range of beautiful decorations to dress the station Christmas tree, which was donated by Haskins Garden Centre Roundstone.

Deirdre Carolin, eco-team coordinator at Georgian Gardens, said: “The huge tree fills a large part of the ticket office and the station staff said they are sure it will be as much appreciated this year as it has been in previous years.

“Many passengers waiting for a train said their wait was brightened in every way by having the children’s creations to enjoy.

“The children, too, said it had been great fun and they would be bringing their families to see their ‘work’.

“We are so proud to be awarded first place in the eco competition. It received many entries and much interest so we are very pleased to have been selected by the panel for first prize.”

The designs were made from a variety of recycled materials, including ironed plastic bags, cardboard boxes, wool strands and tissue paper.

Pupils and teachers spent a morning on the joint venture, decorating the 8ft tree with glittering cones, angels, snowflakes, mini glitter trees and multi-coloured baubles, with the help of the station team.

Andy Harrowell, Southern’s community investment and corporate social responsibility manager, said: “Georgian Gardens have been station partner at Angmering for many years, producing many fine art displays.

“It’s amazing to see the children from all three schools have exceeded their own high standards with these wonderful decorations.

“We would like to thank all the children for their wonderful work and congratulate Georgian Gardens on a deserved first place.”

The tree, plus five display boards of Christmas prints, will be available for all to enjoy until the new year.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/christmas/