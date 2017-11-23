Education awards will celebrate local success

The best schools, pupils and teachers in the area will be in line for countywide recognition, courtesy of a new award scheme by this newspaper.

The first West Sussex Education Awards, run in partnership with the county council, are being launched this week and will culminate in a grand ceremony next year.

Every school, pupil, teacher and staff member is eligible for nomination to these awards, which aim to celebrate the achievements of our education sector.

Gary Shipton, this newspaper’s editor-in-chief, said: “I am absolutely delighted that these awards are going to be held in the New Year as they will be the perfect showcase for our extraordinary schools, pupils and staff.

“These awards will enable the wider public to show its appreciation for what they do.”

Letters are being sent to every school in the county, encouraging them to enter as many awards as they like.

Louise Goldsmith, leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “I am delighted that we are able to support this brand new awards recognising education in our county. “People will know that we, as West Sussex County Council, have been supporting our schools in fighting for fairer funding for our West Sussex children and this awards is yet another way we can support our schools and colleges to give our young people the very best start in life.

“Our schools and colleges are the lifeblood of our community and I will continue to work tirelessly to support them.”

The 14 categories are:

- Primary School of the Year,

- Secondary School of the Year,

- Primary School Pupil of the Year,

- Secondary School Pupil of the Year,

- Special School of the Year,

- Special School Pupil of the Year,

- Inspirational Teaching,

- Creative Arts,

- Young Scientist/Engineer,

- Sports Achievement,

- Career Aspiration,

- Health and Wellbeing,

- Headteacher of the Year, and

- Unsung Hero.

A panel of judges, including Ms Goldsmith and our education reporter Karen Dunn, will examine all nominations and select shortlisted finalists in each category.

All finalists will be invited to a prestigious presentation event at Fontwell Racecourse on March 20, where the winners will be announced.

How do you nominate?

Simply send in your entry by post to: Education Awards, West Sussex Gazette, Suite 3 City Gates 2-4 Southgate, Chichester PO19 8DJ

Or you can email your entry to education18@jpress.co.uk.

Closing date for nominations is Friday February 16.

Alternatively, from Friday this week, you can nominate online at www.jpsouthevents.co.uk