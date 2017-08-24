County council congratulations for GCSE students

West Sussex County Council has congratulated the county’s pupils who received their GCSE results today.

According to early reports provided by West Sussex schools, where results can be compared they are similar to last years, despite the changes.

Councillor Richard Burrett, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “The county’s GCSE results are testament to the hard work of pupils and staff, and I would like to congratulate everyone on their achievements.

“With last week’s strong A-Level results, there is certainly a lot for schools to celebrate this summer.

“As a council we remain committed to ensuring pupils in West Sussex receive the best possible education and we look forward to continuing to work closely with schools in the future.”

Students who do not get the grades they hoped for should get in touch with their school or college which will be able to help them access support and advice to consider all the alternatives.

Today’s results are provisional until the Department for Education issues more detailed examination results later in the year and the figures have been confirmed.