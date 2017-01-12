Cheers and tears as school is rated ‘good’

There were cheers and a few tears after Ofsted raised a school’s rating to ‘good’.

Yapton Primary, in North End Road, had been told it required improvement following its last inspection in 2014. The news was much better this time around as a team of inspectors praised the changes made by headteacher Nick Sharp and his team.

In his report, which was published on January 10, lead inspector Richard Blackmore said: “Leaders know their school well and have high expectations and ambitions. They have brought about improvements to the quality of teaching and pupils’ outcomes.”

Mr Sharp said: “I am delighted with the ‘good’ Ofsted judgement as it reflects the enormous amount of effort and commitment shown by all the staff and governors in the last 24 months.”

He added: “When I told the staff the outcome at the start of this term there was a loud cheer – with some tears of relief!

“It has put a real bounce back in our step and we are all ready to sustain and develop the effective systems that we have in place, so that we can further improve in the years to come.”

The inspectors said pupils at Yapton made good progress when it came to improving their technical skills when writing. They also praised the way staff encouraged the youngsters to use those skills at every opportunity.

The children themselves were described as “polite, confident and well mannered to adults and each other”.

Mr Blackmore’s report said they were “curious learners” who made “good and improving progress” across a range of subjects.

Mr Sharp said he was particularly pleased to hear pupils enjoyed learning and attending school and that they felt safe and were proud of Yapton.

He added: “I am proud to be the headteacher of such a happy, vibrant and improving school.”