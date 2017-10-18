Big Walk In at River Beach

Walking to school is positively encouraged in Littlehampton.

River Beach Primary School went one step further this week by holding a Big Walk In on Monday.

Families were invited to walk in together, starting at the Jubilee Centre in Southfields Road.

Teacher Sue Bingham, who co-ordinates the River Beach Travel Plan, said: "Children from River Beach Primary School are encouraged to walk to school, as this has so many benefits, not only to their health and wellbeing, but also the environment, less noxious gases in our air and reducing traffic on our busy road network.

"It also makes the roads around school less dangerous."

The school holds a Big Walk In each term, choosing a different starting point each time.

Sue added: "This term our group was rather small but we walked in waving our banner, sharing the message of the walk to all out and about at that time.

"As the days get shorter and darker, this is the term we promote bright accessories, so the Be Bright Be Seen message is also on our agenda.

"Thanks to our knitting friends of the U3A, we have a supply of hats, scarves and mittens that children have access to in a range of luminous shades. You can’t miss a River Beach child out there now."