East Preston salivating ahead of food festival

Foodies are salivating in anticipation of a tasty festival in East Preston.

The second East Preston Food and Drink Festival will be taking place on Saturday, August 26 following the success of last year’s inaugural festival.

A wide range of fine food and drink will be available on the Village Green in Sea Road, between midday and 5pm.

The village flag will be flown high by East Preston favourites Ristorante Al Mare, found in The Street, The Clockhouse Bar &Deli in Willowhayne Crescent and Seaview Stores in Sea Road.

Among the stalls returning this year will be The Sussex Ice-Cream Company and Chocolate Gone Mad. New stalls include the Chic’N’Cheerful bar, Cheeseology, Kung Fu Pan serving Malaysian food and Slovakian vendor DJ’s Spot.

There will be food-and drink-related demonstrations during the event and there will be facepainting and entertainment for children.

