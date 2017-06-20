East Bank regeneration wins national planning award

The transformation of the East Bank of the River Arun in Littlehampton has won at the United Kingdom’s most prestigious planning awards.

The stretch of waterfront promenade with in-built flood defence infrastructure has won in the ‘Excellence in Planning for the Innovative Delivery of Infrastructure’ category at the Royal Town Planning Institute’s Awards for Planning Excellence.

The project transformed the 450m stretch of riverbank into an attractive public space which links the riverside and seafront. Designed on two levels, the promenade incorporates improved tidal flood defences with new lighting, seating improved railings, planting and surface finishes.

Nick Raynsford, former Government minister and chair of the judging panel, said: “We were impressed by the way this project transformed a run-down stretch of river into a vibrant, well-designed public space.”