Duo join trek to thank hospice for its care

Rustington resident Andy Jupp has signed up to take part in this year’s South Downs Trek for St Barnabas House, ten years after his dad was cared for by the hospice.

Andy, 25, will be walking in the event on Saturday, October 8, with good friend Flo Dudley, forming the duo Team Flandy.

Flo Dudley with Andy Jupp form the duo Team Flandy

It is the first time the pair have taken part in the event and they are doing lots of mini South Downs walks in the evenings as practice.

Both are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the charity.

Andy’s dad, Tony Jupp, died aged 46 in September 2006, as a result of cancer, and he was cared for at the Worthing hospice after having an operation.

Andy said: “The care of St Barnabas House was very important. My dad was paralysed after his operation and without St Barnabas, he wouldn’t have survived as long as he did.

“They treat all patients like family. The staff made him as happy and as comfortable as they possibly could.

“St Barnabas were there for my dad as well as my mum, sister and I. Not only do they care for the patients at the time but you always feel welcome when you visit afterwards.

“It’s a place to reflect and remember. There is always someone to talk to, someone who is willing to listen, and I felt I wanted to do a little something to say thank you once again, ten years on.”

The South Downs Trek is a challenging 21-mile trek for men and women. It starts at Devil’s Dyke and takes in the stunning Sussex countryside, before finishing at St Barnabas House.

Organisers say last year’s inaugural event was a huge success, with more than 100 walkers taking part, raising £40,000 for the hospice.

This year, the charity is hoping to grow the number of participants and exceed last year’s total.

Nicky Ifould, events fundraiser for St Barnabas House, said: “After last year’s success we are hoping to double the number of participants in this year’s event. We are so grateful to Andy and Flo for supporting St Barnabas.

“Our trekkers often walk in memory of loved ones, so it is a really special occasion for all involved. We would like to welcome even more people to join us for this challenging but rewarding trek across the stunning South Downs.”

Registration for the South Downs Trek is £25 per person. Contact the St Barnabas House events team on 01903 706354 or register at www.stbh.org.uk/southdownstrek

To support Team Flandy, make a donation through JustGiving at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/flandy

