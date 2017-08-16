Dress in style to help children raise a perfect smile

A charity gala to raise funds and awareness for cleft palate operations in third world countries is coming to Arundel next month.

On Saturday, September 16, from 6.30pm until midnight, hundreds are expected to gather in the Grand Hall of the Hilton Avisford Park, in Arundel.

The Dress in Style to Raise a Smile charity gala was organised by Nathan Abbott – the founder of Freestyle 4 Smile, a non-profit fundraising movement ro raise awareness for Smile Train.

Smile Train helps to provide free cleft care to children in more than 85 third-world countries who struggle to eat or speak and have no hope of education.

Nathan has organised a number of fundraising events leading up to next month’s gala.

Tickets to the event cost £50 and each table holds a maximum of ten people, making it a perfect evening for friends, family and work colleagues to get together.

Included in the ticket is alcohol on arrival, a three course meal, half a bottle of wine, live music and a charity auction which includes prizes such as tickets to the Royal Albert Hall, a gin experience for ten and much more.

Deadline for payment and meal choice is on September 2 when ticket sales will cease.

If you would like to attend the charity gala, please visit www.freestyle4smile.com/book-now to book your place.