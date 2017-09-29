Donation is set to help community enterprise

A donation from a regional builder is set to help the Men in Sheds Littlehampton East group.

This community enterprise puts the members’ DIY skills to good use for the benefit of the local community.

Men in Sheds Littlehampton East received £1,000 after applying to Persimmon Homes Thames Valley to become one of its Community Champions. The scheme invites local groups and charities to bid for a match-funded donation from a national fund, with two donations of up to £1,000 being made locally every month.

The local group, which formed in 2016, aims to bring men together, especially the retired, to share skills and foster friendships. Three days a week, several men, some with disabilities, from Littlehampton, Rustington and Angmering get together to put their skills to good use for the benefit of the community.

James Spanner, a team member from Men in Sheds Littlehampton East, said: “We have had various projects under way such as building bird, bat and hedgehog boxes for the local park, a bird feeder table for a local primary school, garden furniture for a charity and sharing modelmaking and carpentry skills.

“There is an emphasis on ‘upcycling’ materials which are provided or sourced by our members, but we also need raw materials to work with and the money kindly donated by Persimmon Homes will certainly be a boost.

“The club draws men together, improving physical and mental health, and helps to develop skills and community spirit across the social spectrum.”

Martyn Clark, managing director of Persimmon Homes Thames Valley, said: “We receive many entries every month for our Community Champions scheme, and it is great to come across a group such as the Men in Sheds Littlehampton East which, not only provides friendships and support, but also strives to help the wider community. We are delighted to be able to help with our donation.”

Martyn Clark added that the region receives many worthy applications every month, and urged charities and groups who have not been successful to apply again.

To nominate, and to find out about the terms and conditions, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.