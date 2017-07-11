Dome’s demolition marks a major milestone in revamp

A major milestone in the construction of a multi-million pound leisure centre has been reached this week.

Demolition of the sports dome at the existing Littlehampton Swimming and Sports Centre, in Sea Road, has begun, making way for the new facility to be built.

The dome, which was built 28 years ago, will be replaced by a four-court sports hall within the new centre.

Councillor Mike Clayden, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “With work to demolish the dome now underway, the project to build a brand new leisure centre for Littlehampton has taken a major step forward.

“This is an important milestone in the project and we are look forward to the next major milestone in September when we anticipate the foundations of the new building will be laid, ready for the new centre to open its doors in 2019.”

The new centre will also include an eight-lane, 25 metre swimming pool, training pool, 80 to 85-station gym, dance and cycling studios and a café.

Hoarding has been erected at the site and the ground is being prepared for the foundations of the new building.

Demolition of the dome is expected to take around five weeks to complete.Contractors John Peck Construction will be working hard to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum, a council spokesman said.

They said: “The new centre is expected to be open to the public by April, 2019, when the current sports centre will then be taken down.

“This will allow customers to continue to have access to leisure facilities at the site throughout the construction phase.”

Updates on the new leisure centre’s construction can be found by visiting http://www.arun.gov.uk/newleisurecentre

The latest information on classes relocated to other facilites because of the dome’s closure is available by calling Freedom Leisure on 01903 725451.