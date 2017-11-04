Dog of the week – Herbie

Labrador-cross Herbie is looking for love in a peaceful, adult-only home.

The seven-year-old adores human company at Dogs Trust Shoreham and likes to be taken to quieter walking areas to mooch about.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Herbie would ideally like a local home, close to the rehoming centre, so that potential adopters can get to know him well and visit him a few times before taking him home.

“A lover of the simple things in life, Herbie especially loves wading about in water.

“Laidback in his nature, Herbie is seeking a peaceful home without visiting children or too many visitors.”

Herbie has a few canine chums at the Brighton Road centre, so could potentially live with another dog, as well as small furries.

Call the Brighton Road centre on 01273 452576 for more information.